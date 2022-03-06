Rick asked if I had left the office, explaining that he was 10 minutes away. I told him I had left and hurriedly got into my car. What is it with these two men? They had a knack for destabilizing me. What were two of them doing in my space this night? Thank goodness I am out of the office, wouldn’t want to be caught between those two.

I got home fagged out but Jasmine was already waiting, she had just enough time to tell me the girls were coming over as she had informed them I had a long day and may be too tired to step out again. I stepped into my room after a shower to meet the girls sprawled all over my bed and surprise! Mexican food! “Seriously Jasmine?” I asked remembering that one time on a hot Mexican Beach and what transpired. Jasmine and I have done some real crazy stuff in the past.

How did Jasmine get Mexican food in Nigeria? Well, that I will find out another time, right now it was time to tuck in “gracias, muy amable Jaz,” I said with a smile which means ‘thank you, you’re very kind Jaz’. I remembered Cancún, the wild parties and how Jasmine and I had so much fun. Jasmine has always been a party animal. “So what is the Princess reminiscing about now, are we going to eat anytime this year?” Zara asked mockingly. “Oh, I am so sorry,” I said apologetically giving them all a sweet smile.

It was a relaxing evening for me and no ‘shop’ talk which is one of our rules. Work stays at work. We talked about Warien Rose Foundation; the abused women, the shelter, the almost overwhelming challenges of catering to the needs of the abused and the abuser.

Warien Rose Foundation’s International Women’s Day Conference coming up at United Nations Information Centre; the unveiling of the Ambassadors, Awards. “Tobs, have you thought of possibly taking a break from all of these? This is huge.” Bola said looking at me with concern. “I know but I have always managed, when donors get involved and we get grants it will be a lot easier.

It is sad that even though we are doing the work with personal funds, we do not always get the much needed financial support but as you all know, this is a passion,” I said smiling. We agreed that night to rent a place first then build a bungalow before the main structure. I showed the girls the design by our in house Architect, it is a master piece and totally achievable. I am an optimist and have always believed that with God all things are possible.

We decided to fix a fund raising event some time towards the end of July or August. Life is beautiful and is what you make of it. The girls have been very supportive and for this I am grateful. All their financial support was given instantly. “Ok, now that we are done with that can we now talk about boys? My chest is doing me somehow,” Jasmine said, making us all burst into laughter.

She told the girls how she and I had taking off a year to see the World just before going to the University. Our parents were initially reluctant but eventually gave their blessings when we agreed to call home at least twice a week. Cancún, a Mexican city on the Yucatán Peninsula bordering the Caribbean Sea, was one of our first ports of call. It is known for its beaches, numerous resorts and nightlife.

Cancun is also a famed destination for students during Universities’ spring break period and that is how we met Luis. He had the kind of face that stopped you in your tracks. I guess he was used to that, the sudden pause in a person’s natural expression when they looked his way. Of course the smile that accompanied it was a dead give-away.

It didn’t help that he was so modest with it, it made the girls fall for him all the more. He was handsome alright and with hind sight was beautiful inside too. Luis was our first friend and eventually became our Tour guide. He loved his Country; I wish all Nigerians will take more pride in ours.