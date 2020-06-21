Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo has vowed that CAN will not be silent over the killings in Plateau and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

He noted that the leadership will not engaged into politics and vowed to work with the traditional and community leader to strengthen peace in the state.

Rev. Lubo stated this on Sunday during the inauguration of new State CAN officials Plateau State, held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Anguldi Zawang Plateau State.

Peace is a major requirement for any meaningful development. It has suffered violation in Plateau and other parts of the North for many years.

“CAN will not remain silent over the killings and gruesome murder of the masses, whether Christians or Muslims and practitioners of African traditional religion. We will operate within the ambient of Christian principles and the law of self-defense.”

He vowed to pursue the ideals of peace in collaboration with Plateau State Government to restore the state to its lost glory as “Home of Peace and Tourism”.

Rev. Lubo appreciated the security agencies for protecting lives and property and urged them to ready to listen to the leadership as the security will be engage more on security issues.

The outgoing Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Dr. Soja Bewerang advised the new CAN leadership in the state to be conscious so that it will not be dragged into the politics of 2023.

“I want CAN leadership to be aware of 2023 politics, I went through hell in 2019 and it wasn’t outside, it was from the church. It is only the grace of God that make me to survive 2019.

“I want to say that the politics of 2023 has started already and those people are still here, you must be aware, as leaders, denominations is going to come in, tribalism is going to come in and religion is goin to come in and if you are not careful, it will tear you apart.”

He appreciated Plateau State Government for supporting the association and called for more support to strengthen peace and unity in the state.

Fromer Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara urged the new CAN Leadership to always stand by the truth and shouldn’t be based on ethnicity.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden said CAN is not a political party and it will never be.

He urged the new officials to work in the interest of the people of Plateau State and vowed to give them the moral support to excel in the enthronement of peace and unity in the state.