From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the country, lamenting that Nigerians no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

It also decried the incessant kidnapping or killing of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members even as it called on the Federal Government to provide adequate security for corps members both on their way to places of primary assignments and while serving their fatherland.

CAN Chairman for Benue State Chapter, Rev. Akpen Leva, stated this at a press conference in Makurdi, yesterday, lamenting the havoc wreaked on food security due to attacks on farmers by bandits.

He said in Benue State, incessant killings by armed herdsmen has made life worthlessness and left thousands of citizens in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Leva commended the state government for coming up with a legislation which birthed the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) and urged all stakeholders in the Benue project, including traditional and religious leaders to get involved in ensuring its success.

“Let me re-echo that we are all involved, after all, security is our collective problem and together we can tackle it. While we appreciate the state government and those who have volunteered to participate as members, we are not going to leave them alone. We are all working together to ensure the success of the volunteer guards.

“Our concern is not to engage criminals under whatever guise but to enable Benue people go to bed with both eyes closed and continue with their farming activities. This is why we insist that those involved in animal husbandry should take to ranching, while those in banditry and kidnapping among other vices should look for safe haven other than Benue State.”

