Canada is complicit in a “race-based genocide” against indigenous women, a government inquiry has found.

The report cited research finding indigenous women were 12 times more likely to be killed or to disappear than other women in Canada.

The inquiry blamed the crisis on deep-rooted colonialism and state inaction.

Among more than 200 recommendations is a call for all Canadians to help end violence, including by learning indigenous history.

The 1,200-page document released Monday is the culmination of almost three years of hearings and research by the inquiry into disproportionate violence faced by indigenous women and girls in Canada.

Red River women – the case that sparked the inquiry

“Despite their different circumstances and backgrounds, all of the missing and murdered are connected by economic, social, and political marginalisation, racism and misogyny woven into the fabric of Canadian society,” said Marion Buller, chief commissioner of the inquiry.

It cost C$92m ($67m; £53m), and heard from more than 2,000 witnesses since 2017 – including survivors of violence and family members.

What’s the background?

Mr Trudeau’s government launched the national inquiry in September 2016, after years of calls for one by indigenous and international organisations.

Notable cases of missing or murdered indigenous women and girls had fuelled the call for a national inquiry, including the Vancouver murders by Robert Pickton, and the death of schoolgirl Tina Fontaine.