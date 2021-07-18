The government of Canada has pledged cooperation and support to the African First Ladies Peace Mission, AFLPM, in pursuit of the mission’s peace-building efforts on the African continent.

This was the outcome of the weekend’s virtual meeting between the Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on (AFLPM), Dr. Mairo Al-Makura, on the Mission’s side, and the Canadian Minister of International Development, Karina Gould, and the Canadian Ambassador for Women, Peace and Security, Jacqueline O’Neill.

Gould and O’Neill commended the valuable efforts of the AFLPM, which they acknowledged, had been working relentlessly on peace-building initiatives within Africa, assuring of the readiness of the government of Canada in deepening its cooperation with the AFLPM in promoting women, peace, and security in Africa.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Al Makura, highlighted women’s role in peace-building, the systemic barriers often faced by women in conflict settings and how Canada could further support the goals of the AFLPM on the continent.

He said: “Through the years, the AFLPM has leveraged its privilege and access to power to foster diplomatic and political relationship towards achieving peace, with a particular focus on the needs of the women and children of Africa.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.