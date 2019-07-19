As the Igbo community of Saskatchewan prepares to celebrate its Nigerian-Canadian heritage on August 3, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Honourable Ralph Goodale, has sent greetings to the Igbo Cultural Association of Saskatchewan (ICAS).

Dr. Chidi Igwe, President, Igbo Cultural Association of Saskatchewan (ICAS) in the region said: “Writing on behalf of the Prime Minister Trudeau, and the Government of Canada, Minister Goodale expressed pleasure at extending greetings to everyone who will be attending Igbo Day in Regina.

“As Canadians, we draw strength from our diversity. The growing Igbo community here in Regina, across the province and across Canada espouses that sentiment and plays an important part in our mosaic of cultures,” Goodale said.

“The minister recognises ICAS’ work in celebrating and increasing “awareness of the rich Igbo history around the world and here in Saskatchewan.”