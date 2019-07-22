As the Igbo Nigerian-Canadian community of Saskatchewan prepares to host Igbo Day on August 3, 2019, to celebrate their Nigerian-Canadian heritage in Regina, Canada, the Premier of the Province of Saskatchewan has penned a message of support to the Igbo Cultural Association of Saskatchewan (ICAS).

In a press statement, Igbo Cultural Association of Saskatchewan’s President Dr. Chidi Igwe said that “the Premier of Saskatchewan expressed pleasure to bring greetings to the Igbo community on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan as we celebrate Igbo Day of Arts and Culture in Regina.

“The people of Saskatchewan place tremendous value on the diverse traditions and cultures that can be found throughout this province. We appreciate the many contributions Nigerian-Canadians have made to our growing province and the ongoing role they play in our economy and our society,” Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan wrote.

“This celebration provides an opportunity to join with community members to celebrate Nigerian culture, honour Nigerian-Canadian heritage, and commemorate the valuable contributions to the professional and economic developments of Saskatchewan,” Premier Moe wrote.

Please go to the following link to read the rest of the Premier’s message: https://www.icassask.ca/images/pdf/premier-message-2019.pdf.

“As the Igbo people of Saskatchewan, it is important to us that we are able to be ourselves, practise our culture and language in this beautiful and diverse country where we are proud to call home,” Dr. Igwe said.

“The Igbo community is highly appreciative of the amazing support we have received from all levels of government in Canada. We thank the people of Saskatchewan for recognising August 3 as Igbo Day in this province,” Dr. Igwe said.

In the same manner, ICAS received a good-will message from Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Honourable Ralph Goodale, on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada.

Visit the following link to read the message: https://www.icassask.ca/images/pdf/goodale-2019.pdf.

Minister Goodale wrote that “As Canadians, we draw strength from our diversity. The growing Igbo community here in Regina, across the province and across Canada espouses that sentiment and plays an important part in our mosaic of cultures.”

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Honourable Gene Makowsky, who previously issued a proclamation (click here to view it:https://www.icassask.ca/images/pdf/gos-igbo-day-proclamation-2019.pdf) on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan designating August 3 as Igbo Day in the province, also sent a message saying that Igbo Day “is a great opportunity to gather and celebrate.

“Whether you are from Nigeria, are from Igbo Nigerian descent or appreciate new cultures, I hope you enjoy what this event has to offer,” Minister Makowsky said.

Visit the following link to view Minister Makoswky’s message: https://www.icassask.ca/images/pdf/minister-message-2019.pdf.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan Honourable Mark Docherty also wrote that the work being done by the Igbo community of Saskatchewan “creates a more diverse cultural landscape and heritage for Saskatchewan, which amplifies the meaning behind our provincial motto From Many Peoples, Strength.”

Click here to read Honourable Docherty’s message: https://www.icassask.ca/images/pdf/hon_mark_docherty_2019.pdf.

Earlier, His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor of Regina and the municipal government issued a proclamation (click here to view it:https://www.icassask.ca/images/pdf/proclamation-regina-2019.pdf) designating August 3 as Igbo Day in Regina and enjoining citizens of the city to recognise the day as proclaimed.

Mayor Fougere also wrote that “the efforts of the lgbo Cultural Association of Saskatchewan to showcase the native language and culture of the Nigerian people are appreciated in our larger community, and we thank them for their efforts in organizing this year’s event.”