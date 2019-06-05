Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has endorsed a stop-gap post-secondary school programme designed to give Nigerian students easy access to Canadian and other reputable global universities.

The certified educational programme, Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), being run in Nigeria by Meadowlands Canadian School, Abuja, was said to be powered by Rosedale Academy Toronto, in Canada.

The OSSD school provides instructional and academic guide to students who are aspiring to study in Canadian and other reputable global universities, so that they could be well informed and make the right academic choices that would enable them fulfill their academic desires.

Acting Canadian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Amy Galigan, who spoke at the official inauguration of Meadowlands Canadian School on Wednesday in Abuja, said she was satisfied with concept and promised that aside other logistic support, the High Commission would ensure that all eligible and qualified students got student’s visa on time.

She reminded parents and the intending candidates of the need to apply for the visa in time through their online application platform and also supply all the required documents and be assured of the visa.

Proprietress of Meadowlands School, Abuja, Bimbo Ekwueme, in a power point presentation, exposed parents and other guests to the importance of the stop-gap platform, and encouraged them to enrol in OSSD programme.

She explained that the OSSD is an equivalent to A’ level examination being recommended, compulsorily, for admission into US and UK schools, and gives additional unmentioned advantages.

She added that OSSD programme is right for any student that wants a globally-recognised Canadian education from the comfort of their home country.

“Additionally, it is beneficial to any student that wants increased chances of outstanding academic and career success, as well as students that desire chances of admission into leading Canadian and global universities, amongst others,” she said.

Some parents and other guests at the event expressed confidence in the process and promised to consider such an opportunity for their children.