Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State axis of the National Association Of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared that the cancellation of 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASCE) by the Federal Government was fraudulent.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat of the NUJ Correspondents’ chapel in Akure to commemorate the eight years remembrance of four student leaders who died in a road accident, the chairman of the association, Zadok Akinteyede said the action of the federal government should be condemned by all stakeholders in the education sector.

He described as fraudulent the decision by the Federal Government to prevent secondary school students from writing the examination without any provision for refunding their money.

Akinteye also called for the sack of the Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu.

He queried why measures could not be put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 in schools if it’s possible in religious centres and markets.

He therefore called for reopening of schools in the country in the interest of the future of the students.

Speaking on the late students leaders from Ondo State, Akinteye explained that the students died on their way back from an award ceremony in Abuja in honour of former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

But the students lamented that none of the late students has been remembered by the state government.

He said: “We believe government is continuum, the fallen heroes died when they travelled to Abuja in company of Governor Olusegun Mimiko to honour him. But their families have been abandoned since July 13, 2012. If they had not died, they would have been taking care of their parents and families.”

Akinteye therefore called on the state government to immortalise the late student leaders