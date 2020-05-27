Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said there is no iota of truth in insinuations making the rounds on social media space that 150 memos and appointments signed off by late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, have been canceled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Presidency’s reaction is contained in a statement by

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, issued late Tuesday night.

The presidency said: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed by his former Chief of Staff. Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.”

The Presidency added: “ President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.”

The social media space was awash with reports about President Buhari distancing himself from commitments entered into on his behalf including visitors’ appointments.