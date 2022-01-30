From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as smacking of mischief the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) comments that President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled his trip to Zamfara over the fear of being attacked by terrorists and that he should have gone by road.

President Buhari, who was in Sokoto on Thursday to inaugurate some projects, was billed to proceed to Zamfara to discuss insecurity in the state and also to commiserate with the people over the recent attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, the PDP’s suggestion that Buhari should have proceeded on the journey to Sokoto-Gusau by road, a distance of about 200 kilometres shows, either a lack of understanding of presidential movements especially for a party that held that office for 16 years, or an act that smacks of mischief. Whatever be the case, there must be a limit to trivialization.

The Presidency in a statement titled “Elaboration of the reason the presidential visit to Gusau national we postponed”, said there is a need to throw more light on what forced the cancellation of the visit to Zamfara State.

It says with visibility fluctuating between 300-400 meters down from the minimum requirement of 1,000, it is clearly unsafe in the absence of precise instrument approaches that provide guidance for the pilots.

The statement reads: