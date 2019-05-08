Ekiti State governor’s wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has urged women to take advantage of cancer awareness programme and always submit themselves for regular breasts and cervical cancer examination.

She said regular tests will allow early detection of the disease for early treatment to combat it.

The governor’s wife made the call, yesterday, during activities marking the sixth year remembrance of the late former deputy governor of the state, Mrs Adunni ‘Funmi Olayinka, who died on April 6, 2013, at the Funmilayo Adunni Olayinka Women Centre, in Ado Ekiti.

Erelu Fayemi explained that the programme was put together to sensitise and educate women in the state on cancer awareness and its early treatment. About 5,000 women from the 16 local government areas converged on the centre for the event.

The occasion also witnessed health talks and awareness on breasts and cervical cancer where the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade and a gynaecologist from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, Dr. Mojisola Ayodele, stimulated the interest of the women on the need for regular medical check up.

The health talk is expected to make the women conduct self-breasts examination, safeguarding them from possible health challenges.

The medical practitioners explained that the cancer examination was an effort to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.

First child of the late deputy governor, Mrs. Yeside Agboola, lauded the first lady’s initiative, which she described as unprecedented.