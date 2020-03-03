Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cancer care and treatment with Roche Nigeria Limited, a leading company in healthcare care products and cancer treatment in Nigeria.

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Health, Jafaru Muhammad announced this when the General Manager of the Company, Dr. Ladi Hameed accompanied by the Head Market Access and Policy, Chukwudi Ehibudu and the Market Access and Manager Public Affairs of the company, Diane Eyisi paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the Council Chamber of Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Muhammad explained that, the partnership with the company on cancer care services would provide capacity building to health personnel as well as enhance the treatment of cancer in view of the company”s good products.

He said with the signing of the MOU, a work plan would be developed on the operational modules so that it will scale up health care services in Kebbi State.

According to him , the Kalgo Medical Center has been selected as the treatment center where doctors, as well as laboratory scientists would be providing the services to various patients.

In his remarks, the General Manager of the company, Dr. Ladi Hameed described the partnership as a landmark event for having the state government signing the MOU.

Hameed said, already both the state government and the company have started a number of activities together but the signing of the MOU would fast tracks further activities so as to upscale cancer care services for the citizens of the state.

In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu thanked Roche on behalf of Kebbi State Government and congratulated the company for the successful signing of the MOU which according to him would accelerate the work which has already been started.

He equally thanked the Kebbi team who made it possible for the MOU to become a reality and commended his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for her efforts in making sure that the whole partnership was a success.