Dr Raji Abdulrazak, Kwara Commissioner for Health has said that efforts were underway for women, youths, adults and the aged to undergo cancer screening in the state.

Abdulrazak stated this on Saturday when the Civil Society for Cancer Eradication in Nigeria (CiSCANEN) visited him.

The commissioner explained that the mass screening would afford the state government the opportunity to discover the number of people with cancer and ensure necessary intervention as well as treatment using cryotherapy.

According to him, there was need for people to be sensitised on cancer in order to realise that there are environmental factors that predispose people to cancer.

Abdulrazak assured that the state government would cooperate with relevant agencies in promoting health care services in the state.

He described cancer as a global problem while pointing out that Nigeria was not an exception.

The Commissioner emphasised the need for early detection and prevention through health education.

He warned against smoking, saying that it was a predisposing factor to tuberculosis.

Abdulrazak added that genetics also play a role on cancer through hereditary.

Earlier, Mr Banjo Famuyiwa, Coordinator of CiSCANEN, said the visit was part of the group’s activities to commemorate the World Cancer Day designated for Feb. 4.

Famuyiwa explained that it was an international day set aside to create awareness on cancer and collaborate with necessary stakeholders to bring about change.

He said that though there were cases of cancer related deaths at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), “however, there are no data to give accurate number of deaths’’.

Famuyiwa decried poor level of awareness on cancer related issues and the cost of treatment. (NAN)