From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Indigent cancer patients receiving treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, and scores of students with visual impairment, as well as many underprivileged people in different communities in Ibadan, have received a N3 million lifeline by the Lions Club in the city.

The projects were commissioned and handed over to the beneficiaries during the visit of the District Governor 404B1 Nigeria, Lions Club International, Mrs Oluremi Odunbaku, who was in Ibadan to have dialogue with members of all the 15 chapters of that Lions Clubs in Ibadan, that make up Region 10 of the club.

Odunbaku, who was received at Teju Hospital, Moshood Abiola Way (former Ring Road), Ibadan, by members of the club, including the Regional Chairman for Region 10 of the club, Abass Bogunbe, and Dr Yinka Griffin, started the commissioning and donation of the projects at Alanu House, which was built in 1985 by the Ibadan Doyen Lions Club and put under the Medical Social Services Department, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The Omoyeni School for the Blinds at Adesola, Orita-Aperin, Ibadan; Abidiodan Community Primary School, Akobo, Ibadan; OPD of Akinyele PHC maternity centre; and Ologuneru PHC maternity centre.

The items donated include 4O benches and 40 tables by Akobo Integrity Lions Club, constructed and renovated OPD of Akinyele PHC maternity centre, Ojoo; consumables, beds and foams by Ibadan Doyen Lions Club; and renovated five toilets building and plumbing.

The visit of the district governor was rounded off with an interactive session and reception at Roll Back Malaria House, Ibadan.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Speaking with reporters during the visit, the district governor, Odunbaku, said: ‘Anywhere in the world, the government cannot provide all amenities. They cannot do it all. We are there to support and we’ll continue to support.

‘But to face the fact, provision of amenities in our areas all over Nigeria is grossly inadequate. We appeal to our leaders to think of the citizens and provide for them; housing, security, water and all basic amenities that are the rights of the people of any nation.’

The Regional Chairman for Region 10 of the club, Abass Bogunbe, said the aggregate amount spent by different chapters of the club to execute various humanitarian projects was well above N3 million.

The Director, Medical Social Services Department, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Mrs Temilola Umar, said the club donated the place for indigent cancer patients.

‘We have patients from all over Nigeria, and even sometimes es from outside Nigeria. When patients come to UCH, they would go to Oncology unit first. The way they get to the social workers is that the nurses and doctors in the Oncology Department, would call us to assist the indigent patients. The patients to be admitted to the Alanu House must have UCH admission number, and would only be admitted if they do not have any relation that they can stay with in Ibadan,’ she stated.