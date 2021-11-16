Against the background of widespread incidence of breast cancer in the country and its attendant impact on patients’ overall wellbeing, experts have advocated early presentation as a key first step towards the prevention and cure of the disease.

This advice was given at a webinar organised by one of, Polaris Bank in Lagos. The event was part of activities lined up by the bank to commemorate the breast cancer awareness month themed: “The Brave Conversations: Diagnosis and Remedy.”

The webinar which held recently focused on the objective of creating a heightened awareness of breast cancer with a view to stimulating conversations around the scourge.

The session featured three speakers; leading authorities in breast cancer awareness, treatment and a survivor. The speakers were; Dr. (Mrs) Anthonia Sowunmi, a pioneer clinical and radiation Oncologist in Nigeria with over 20 years’ experience in oncology; Mrs. Ebunola Anozie, Founder and CEO of Care Organization Public Enlightenment (C.O.P.E), a comprehensive cancer resource provider for women, students, breast cancer survivors and caregivers in Nigeria, and Mrs. Semira Oguntoyinbo, a cancer survivor.

In her contribution, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna, who moderated the session, noted that the womenfolk have to be intentional about regular and consistent check-ups as outlined by medical experts. She noted that it is through such process they could detect early enough lumps in their breasts – which could either be benign or cancerous – for early intervention and treatment. “Health is wealth, therefore we should take our health and well-being very seriously and, as a matter of fact, be intentional and deliberate with regular check-ups”. She explained that, “while there are technological advancements and innovations in the treatment of breast cancer, creating awareness remains a veritable tool in helping to prevent and reduce the occurrence of the disease.”

While delivering her paper, Dr. Sowunmi described cancer as one of the leading causes of death and tasked women to invest in their personal hygiene, be conscious of their body and not repeat wearing of same bras. “It should be one bra per day,” she emphasized. “One of the risk factors aside lifestyle choices are for women to take the issue of hygiene to heart. And because the breast area generates lots of heat and sweat, medical experts advise that women should wear clean bra every day and not otherwise.”

