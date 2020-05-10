Everybody used to think cancer was the greatest killer, until corona came calling. Yes people used to regard diagnosis of cancer as a death certificate, until recent cancer research, stated otherwise.

I have some patients who were diagnosed of cancer, some 19 odd years ago, who are still alive and kicking. Let me paraphrase the kindergarten rhyme “early to bed, early to rise”. “early to detect cancer, earth to nip it in the bud”.

WebMD, an authoritative collegiate magazine decided to aggregate all cancer symptoms into 15 diagnosable signs. Now let us share in their findings, please read on.

1. Changes in your skin.

• A new spot on your skin, or one that changes size, shape or colour, could be a sign of skin cancer.

• Another is a spot, that does not look the same as all the others on your body.

• If you have any unusual marks, let your doctor check your skin. He will do an examination and may remove a small piece(called biopsy), to take a closer look for cancer cells.

2. Persistent and nagging cough.

• If you do not smoke, there is very little chance a nagging cough is a sign of cancer. Usually, it is caused by post-nasal drip, asthma, acid reflux or an infection.

• But, if your cough does not go away, or you cough up blood – especially if you are a smoker – consult your doctor.

• He may test mucus from your lungs, or do a chest x-ray to check for lung cancer.

3. Changes in the breast.

• Most changes in the breasts are not cancer. It is still important though to consult your doctor about them, and have him check them out.

• Let him know about any lumps, nipple changes or discharge, redness or thickening, or pain in your breasts. He will do an examination, and may suggest a mammogram, MRI or may be a biopsy.

4. Abdominal discomfort or bloating.

• You may have a full bloated feeling because of your diet or even stress. But if it does not get better, or if you also have fatigue, weight loss or back pain, please let your doctor check you out.

• Constant bloating in women may be a sign of ovarian cancer.

• Your doctor can do a pelvic examination to look at the cervix.

5. Difficulty in urinating

• Many men have urinary problems as they get older, like the need to go more often, leaks, or a weak stream. Usually, these are signs of an enlarged prostrate, but they could also mean prostrate cancer.

• Consult your doctor for an examination, and may be, a special blood test called PSA test.

6. Swollen lymph nodes.

• you have these small bean-shaped glands in your neck, armpits, and other places in your body. When they are swollen, it often means you are fighting an infection, like bacteria, catarrh or sore throat.

• Some cancers, like lymphoma and leukaemia can also cause this kind of swelling.

• Consult your doctor to pinpoint the cause.

7. Bloody stool or urine.

• If you see blood in the toilet, it is a good idea to talk to your doctor.