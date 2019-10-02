Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has shortlisted 13,700 persons, out of 41,971 applicants that applied for recruitment, for the next stage of the exercise.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Governor Nasir El Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, the shortlist emerged after an initial assessment.

According to him, the 41,971 applicants had earlier submitted essays online and were assessed for plagiarism and Use of English.

The special adviser disclosed that “applications with a high plagiarism score and essay quality falling below the threshold set by the government will not receive further consideration. E-mail notices are being sent out to inform all applicants of the status of their applications.”

He further said that “candidates on the shortlist will receive e-mail notifications of the dates for their computer-based test which is the next stage in the recruitment process.”

On the 1st of August, the Kaduna government issued a recruitment notice inviting online applications for jobs in the core civil service and 26 parastatals.

At the close of submissions on the 26th of August, 41,971 applications were received from all over the country, “for entry-level, middle level and management jobs,” the statement read.

Giving a breakdown of the distribution of the applicants, Adekeye disclosed that “applications were received from all the 36 states and the FCT. Kaduna State provided 32,143 of the 41,971 applicants, followed by Kogi with 1,265, Benue 733 and FCT 730. There were 516 applications from Lagos State, 147 from Anambra and 18 from Bayelsa.’’

“At the end of the first stage assessments, persons aged 35 or below constituted 78.48% of the shortlisted applicants, while entry-level applicants are in the majority, with, 7,724 candidates. Kaduna State has 10,696 of the 13,700 persons on the shortlist,” he added.