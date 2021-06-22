The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates scheduled to take examinations in the 24 delisted centres to print their notification slips for new dates and time of examinations.

Fabian Benjamin, the Head, Protocol and Public Affairs of the board, gave the directive in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The board delisted 24 Computer Based Centres (CBT) across the country over their poor performance at the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“Candidates scheduled to take examination in delisted centres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from June 2020 for their new schedule dates and time. This applies only to centres delisted. You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the board, while over 40 others were put on the watch list,” the statement said.