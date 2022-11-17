From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Reaction yesterday trailed the updated list of the Edo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for State and National Assembly elections on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission, with the state Chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Azeigbemi, saying that the list reflects the outcome of the primaries conducted by the panel sent by National Working Committee of the party.

“The party is line with the updated list, the updated list reflects the primaries conducted by the panel sent by the National Working Committee of the party to conduct the said primaries. They are the candidates that emerged from the primaries conducted by the panel sent by the NWC”, Aziegbemi said.

Recall that the list had generated conflicting reactions among supporters and members of the two factions of the party in the last few days in the state.

The updated list from the faction of Governor Godwin Obaseki, is said to have replaced the earlier candidates from the camp of the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih.

The state INEC’s Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Timidi Wariowei, said on Tuesday that the Commission was yet to receive any new list of candidates, fuelling speculation that the list could be fake.

Meanwhile, cases are pending in court over the authentic candidates of the PDP in the state for the various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

Notwithstanding the controversies over the candidates’ list, the candidates from both factions of party have inaugurated their campaign councils and commenced their campaigns in the state.