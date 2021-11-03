From Ndubuisi Orji Christian Agadibe, Aloysius Attah Chukwudi Nweje Christtopher Orji and Sunday Ani

Frontline candidates in the November 6 election have urged the Federal Government to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free Anambra State Governorship Election.

A joint statement by Prof Charles Soludo, APGA; Valentine Ozigbo, PDP; Andy Uba, APC; Ben Etiaba, AA; Obinna Uzoh, SDP; Akachukwu Nwankpo, ADC; Onyejegbu Okwudili, APM; Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP; Nnamdi Nnawuo, PRP; and Obiora Okonkwo, ZLP also urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to demilitarise the South East Zone and stem the heightened tension, skirmishes and endless blood-letting between the security agencies and our youths.

They also committed to non-violence and the maintenance of peace throughout the duration of the election and beyond, even as they also urged their supporters and other stakeholders to commit fully to the ideals and refrain from any act that may imperil the election.

The candidates called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Armed Forces, other security agencies and all stakeholders to discharge their mandates in accordance with law and in a fair and just manner.

They also urged IPOB not to do anything that would hinder or be seen to be hindering the smooth running of the governorship election and to cancel all scheduled sit-at-home orders, as these have already caused untold hardship on the people.

They assured youths that their cries have been held and pains felt, and urged them to eschew violence and commit afresh to peace.

