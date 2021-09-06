International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has asked Ndi Anambra to reject governorship candidates who seek political favours from the “caliphate” in order to win the poll instead of seeking votes from the people.

Board of Trustees chairman of the group, Emeka Umeagbalasi, in a statement warned of the consequences of allowing any of such candidates take over Agu Awka.

He urged Anambra voters to shine their eyes on the election day to avoid rigging of the poll by the use of federal might.

“We are strongly calling on all governorship candidates, joined by serving legislators, government appointees, their predecessors and other political actors in Anambra State to, as a matter of urgency and extreme public importance move away from politics of cow, moon and star and focus their attention on Anambra electorates and the state’s badly decayed public infrastructures.

“Political platforms or gladiators representing or promoting the three darkened symbols and hoping to install the next government of Anambra State on such disastrous foundation must be stopped by democratic forces by any legitimate means necessary. They must be told in clear terms that “Anambra State is not Imo State and will never be.

“Contrarily, the ongoing political twists and turns in the state have led to emergence of contenders, pretenders, scavengers and opportunist underdogs. Contenders are those wishing to become the next Anambra Governor through popular and credible votes.

“Today, the Imo despicable episode is nearly taking a centre stage in Anambra State to the extent that political actors have almost abandoned decency and decorum and resorted to political brigandage including rascal judicial processes occasioned by the twists and turns arising from fielding of the political parties’ governorship candidates.

“It is therefore our strong call on all governorship candidates in Anambra State to face the realities on the ground and stop chasing shadows because the Nov 6 Governorship Election in the state is not going to be allowed to be manipulated by federal might as attempts to do such had failed woefully in places like Edo, Benue and Rivers and will fail woefully this time if attempted in Anambra.

“Elections can popularly and credibly be won not by use of federal might or sharing stolen public funds or ill-gotten money but by being able to convince the electorates with grounded statistics on governance decay in the state, like the near total collapse of the state’s road network, environmental and social services as well as the menace of roadside revenue touts recruited by government appointees”, intersociety said.

