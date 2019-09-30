Bimbola Oyesola,[email protected]

The Federal Government has received hard knocks for the continuous increase in the number of the unemployed in the country, in spite of all its interventions.

The Chemical and Non-Metalic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN), at its second quadrennial national delegates’ conference in Sango Otta, Ogun State, at the weekend, noted that unemployment has continued to be the number one problem in Nigeria.

President of the union, Comrade Abdul Gafar Mohammed, in his address, lamented that many graduates and skilled youths were roaming the streets in search of jobs.

He said, “The challenge of national development is to manage the economy in such a way as to promote job-led growth, rather than the present situation of jobless growth. All the promises of government to create jobs have not yielded any dividend.”

Mohammed said it was a shame that government was politicking with the unemployment situation by releasing spurious figures of jobs created on the pages of newspapers.

He said, “In the year 2060, when our country will celebrate 100 years of independence, the population of Nigeria at the current growth will be 350 million people. Regrettably, there is no policy in place to effectively address the looming challenges that will arise. The time to act is now.”

He tasked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to put in place a more attractive business environment and encourage industrialsation for the organised private sector to partner in the provision and expansion of infrastructure at all levels to enable it rise to the occasion and drive the process of employment generation.

The labour leader opined that leadership has always been a major challenge stalling the progress of Nigeria.

“However, one look at the post-Independence history of this nation, a history defined by great potential and minuscule achievements, poverty amid mind-boggling wealth, a revolving door of military adventurism and lack of vision on the part of civilians, the conclusion is inescapable; Nigeria is where she is today because of who her leaders are”, he said.

He also averred that the cost of governance in Nigeria has become a challenge to development and a source of concern to professionals and scholars alike in the field of business, science and research.

He called on President Buhari to take urgent steps to address the issue of remuneration for the political office holders.

“He must use this opportunity in his capacity to deal decisively with this matter if we all want this country to develop and better the needs and aspiration of the citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile the union has elected Comrade Segun David as its new president, to take charge of the leadership for the next four years.

In his acceptance speech at the conference, which coincided with the official opening of the union’s guest house, David pledged to serve with his team wholeheartedly and lift the union higher, adding, “If you want to achieve, aim for the sun, if you miss the sun, aim for the sky.”