The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) says it will sponsor a bill at the National Assembly for legal use of cann­abis plant for health and economic purposes in Nigeria.

Mr Samuel Adekola, President of the association, stated this on Thursday in Akure during a two-day visit to the state.

“A private bill will originate from us through our members in the National Assembly to make use of cannabis for its pharmaceutical benefit.

“Be expecting a bill very soon after all advocacy campaigns we are putting in place,” he said.

He added that Nigerians would benefit immensely from the plant.

“We feel that it will be better appreciated if we, pharmacists, take it upon ourselves to advocate this rather than coming from a politician.

“As pharmacists who are custodians of drugs, we know that the issue of cannabis has been discussed and so many countries such as USA and Canada have adopted it, and our colleagues are championing this in different fora,” he stated.

According to him, cannabis is a valuable plant that must not be wasting away but be of tremendous benefit to the entire citizenry as it is in some western countries.

Adekola, who commended Gov. Rorimi Akeredolu for his giant strides in developing the state, said his achievements were worthy of emulation.( NAN)