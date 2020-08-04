2006 Italian World Cup-winning captain, Fabio Cannavaro, has lauded Napoli for coughing out the hefty fee required to convince Lille to part with their most prized asset, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen was for many months trailed by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool and Tottenham believed to be favourites for his signature.

But Napoli stole a march on the rest and completed a $96 million transfer. In quotes carried by gonfialarete.com citing Tuttosport, Cannavaro said: “The investment of Napoli of 70 million for Victor Osimhen convinces me.

“It’s a nice shot! I am happy for Rino Gattuso. He really wanted to have this player and he arrived at Napoli.”

In the same vein, Tunisia 1994 AFCON winning winger, Finidi George, was once Nigeria’s most expensive with his €10 million transfer from Ajax to Real Betis.

The former Ipswich midfielder has expressed his delight for Osimhen sealing a multi-million euro move to Napoli, insisting that the young striker can adapt to the Italian game.

“It’s a good move for Victor, and every transfer has its own way of negotiations, but I’m happy everything went well for him,” Finidi told brila.net.

“If he’s happy then we are all happy for him.”

“Why not, he can adapt, Ronaldo for example shone in Spain before going to Italy, and everyone thought he’s going to struggle because of the style of play, but he adapted.

“So I think Victor can adapt to the style of football in Italy as well, and I believe he will surely do well.”