Fabio Cannavaro’s teenage son has signed for Lazio.

Andrea Cannavaro had been playing for his father’s club in China, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao FC.

He just turned 16 last month and returned to Italy in order to continue his studies, so has joined the Lazio Under-17 squad.

Fabio Cannavaro is a Ballon d’Or winner and played for Juventus and Real Madrid.

Brother Paolo Cannavaro played for Napoli.