Award-winning movie director, Kathryn Fasegha is excited! And the reason is not far-fetched. Her debut movie, 2 Weeks in Lagos, which is due for release on March 27, made it to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered to international audience.

“I was very excited and overwhelmed to be at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in Paris, France. It is not just about directing a movie; it is also exciting to see my movie placed on one of the biggest film platforms in the world. The Cannes Film Festival is a platform where movies from different parts of the world are showcased and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to bringing this movie to life, from the cast to the crew,” she gushed.

The movie parades Ghanaian Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham, Beverly Naya, Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Yaw, Tina Mba, Patrick Nnamani, Efe Irele and Uto Usman among others.

2 Weeks in Lagos is a captivating, turbulent and thrilling journey into the love affair between Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their paths cross when Ejikeme, an investment banker comes home from the United States to invest in Nigeria. It is love at first sight and as they embark on a journey of discovering this new love, they have to contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother who is planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji, a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the presidency.

Ejikeme’s mother’s actions create a rift between him and Lola and this puts their families on a deadly collision course, and then a tale of romance, perseverance and comedy begins to unravel.