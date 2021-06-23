Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has announced collaborations with film and photography communities across Africa.

They announced the first three: SYNC School in Cairo, Egypt; Peexoo, a Nigerian photography hub, and the Photographers’ Association of Kenya (PAK). At a virtual press conference from Dubai with journalists across Africa, CCNA said more were welcome, as the global imaging leaders would like to develop creative collaborations in every country in the region.

Canon has been a long-standing supporter of film and photography education groups. These relationships can now go deeper by sharing Canon expertise, knowledge and technology, with regular masterclasses, training opportunities, photo booths and competitions.

Canon is committed to building closer ties with its customers and the collaborations are a way to inspire and enrich the next generation of image-makers. “

Our mission is to empower people to see the bigger picture, on a grand yet local level,” explained Amine Djouahra, sales and marketing director for Canon Central and North Africa. “In this rapidly changing, image-based culture, we want to explore new and innovative ideas with a wider audience.”

There has been an enthusiastic response.

“SYNC is a community-based school of 94,000 for creatives in Egypt with photographers, filmmakers and content creators. We are thrilled to build this relationship with Canon and learn, grow and create together,” said SYNC’s founder and creative director, Mustafa Sharara.

Peexoo, a photography hub powered by artificial intelligence, brings together 2,000+ photographers and videographers from across Nigeria. “We change perceptions through film and photography,” said Peexoo co-founder, tech-preneur Steven Kelechi Nwadike. “We are ecstatic that Canon is joining us on this journey.”