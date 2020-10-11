Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

A Three Day re-training workshop for members and staff of Nasarawa State House of Assembly has ended in Jos, the Plateau State capital with a call on the participants to utilize the knowledge gained for development of the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarebe Abdullahi made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on sunday.

The statement which was signed by the Press Secretary to Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna indicates that the Speaker Rt. Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi stated this while declaring the workshop close in Jos, Plateau State.

The Three Days re- training workshop October, 2020 was aimed at building the capacity of the Nasarawa State lawmakers and the parliamentary staff on general knowledge of legislation and improve service delivery.

The Speaker appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for approving the workshop for members and staff of the house and assured the governor of more partnership for the overall development of the state.

“I want to thank His Excellency, Engineer A A Sule for approving the workshop to train us, management staff and secretaries of the House standing committees.

“As this workshop will go a long way in enhancing our legislative duties, peace, good governance and will also ensure effective service delivery, ” he said.

He also appreciated the consultants for taken his time and do justice to the topics of the workshop.

The Speaker equally gave kudos to the participants for the show of maturity throughout the period.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi expressed satisfaction with the entire process, saying that participants were better equipped on the conduct of public hearing and other legislative rudiments.

He called on all participants to adopt and maximize all the knowledge gained at the workshop in their legislative activities for improve service delivery,overall development of the state and the country at large.

He re-assured the Governor and the people of the State of the Assembly’s readiness to pass resolutions and bills that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.