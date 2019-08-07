Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman of Cape Verde Electoral Commission, Dr. Maria do Rosario Lopes Pereira Goncalves, has replaced the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) boss, Mahmood Yakubu, as the new president of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC).

The communique made available to newsmen at the end of the three-day sixth Biennial General Assembly in Abuja, revealed that the commission conferred honorary president of ECONEC on the INEC boss for his exemplary leadership and contributions to the promotion of democracy and good governance in the region.

It further noted that while Burkina Faso’s electoral umpire, Newton Ahmed Barry, was elected first vice president, his Gambia counterpart, Momarr Alieu Njai, emerged second vice president.