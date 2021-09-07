Cape Verde will square off with Nigeria in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Group C match on Tuesday.

The kick-off is at 6:00 pm CAT.

The game is set to take place at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena in one of Cape Verde’s main port cities, Mindelo.

The Blue Sharks managed to hold the Central African Republic to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group C match at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Wednesday.

Júlio Tavares was the man, who hit the back of the net for the Blue Sharks as they took the lead against the African Wild Beasts.

Bubista, the Cape Verde head coach, will pin the Blue Sharks’ hopes of defeating Nigeria on Tavares when the two teams clash.

Meanwhile, Nigeria got off to a winning start in Group C when they brushed aside Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Friday.

Kelechi Iheanacho was in his element as the marksman hit the back of the net twice to inspire the Super Eagles to a well-deserved victory.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr will look to towering centre forward Paul Onuachu when they lock horns with Cape Verde in the absence of Iheanacho.

The previous game between Cape Verde and Nigeria was on 09 January 2013.

The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in an international friendly match which was played at the Estádio Do Algarve in Portugal.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.