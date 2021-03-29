The Confederation of African Football has picked Cape Verde official, Fabricio Duarte to take charge of proceedings as referee for Tuesday’s Super Eagles final qualification match against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

He will be assisted by his compatriots, Jorge Correia Semedo Helio (assistant 1), Delgado Fernandes Wilson Jorge (assistant referee 2) and Antonio Manuel Fortes Tony Rodrigues (fourth official) also on duty.

The match commissioner is Haruna Mawanda from Uganda while Nick Owusu from Ghana will serve as security officer. Alex Kotey, also from Ghana, will be referees’ assessor.

The Crocodiles’ delegation will fly into Nigeria this morning. The match commissioner and referees arrived in Nigeria yesterday, while the security officer and referees’ assessor have been in Lagos since Saturday.

Lesotho, who bravely held Sierra Leone to a scoreless draw in Maseru on Saturday but are no longer in the running for a ticket to Cameroon, will have their official training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium this evening by 5pm.