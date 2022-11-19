Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello has warned Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis over plans to sell Super Eagles red-hot striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Capello admits he heard some transfer rumours around the Nigerian when in Dubai for the Globe Soccer Awards.

Recall Osimhen, on Thursday, won the best young player prize at the 2022 Globe Soccer Award. The Napoli forward beat Gavi and Valverde to scoop the prize in a ceremony held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

Capello told TMW: “(Didier) Drogba was also awarded… The case in point is that, even if he had more technique and quality.

“But Osimhen is young, he can improve. (Rafael) Leao has more class, but Osimhen is a centre-forward, one who scores, and has the qualities to be a crack.

“I heard rumours here in Dubai, De Laurentiis needs to straighten the antennas. Here I know several… Real Madrid? I don’t do names, not even under torture.”