By Chinwendu Obienyi

A frontline diversified financial services group, Capital Bancorp Plc, has advised the investing public to be wary of companies that offer unrealistic returns on investment to defraud unsuspecting investors.

This is coming after a publication stated that it was guaranteeing 100 percent return on investment, being offered by a company impersonating it through a website: capitalbancorppublicltd.com hoisted on a website owned by a company called NameCheap, based in Panama.

A statement by Capital Bancorp’s Management indicated that only a money doubling scheme could guarantee such huge returns being offered on the website.

“The management and directors of Capital Bancorp Plc (Reg. No RC114135) call the attention of the general public, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Stock Exchange, NASD Plc, FMDQ Plc and other financial institutions, the Police and EFCC to a company using a website address of capitalbancorppublicltd.com. claiming to be and impersonating Capital Bancorp Plc.