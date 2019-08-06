Uche Usim, Abuja

A professor of the Capital Market and former Head of Department, Banking and Finance, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke, has been appointed the Commissioner of Finance in Imo State.

Uwaleke was first nominated by the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as a member of the transition committee to ensure a smooth change of government in the state.

After the assignment, the governor nominated him as a commissioner and he has since been cleared both by the Imo State House of Assembly and security agencies.

Uwaleke is a Professor of Finance and currently the Chief Economist/Director of Research at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear as the state tries to grow its internally generated revenue, reduce its debt profile and position itself as an economic hub in the country.

He is thorough-bred professional, a chartered stockbroker , chartered banker and chartered accountant. He is also an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN), the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ACMR) and a Full member of the Nigerian Economic Society (MNES).

A multi-disciplinary Scholar, he holds a B.Sc degree in Accounting, an M.Sc in Economics (specializing in Finance) and a PhD in Finance with over 20 years of lecturing engagements in reputable higher institutions across the country. Prior to joining Nasarawa State University as a pioneer staff in the faculty of Administration, he had worked as an investment banker with Lombard Assets Management Limited as the Head of Research.

Uwaleke was at one time a chief examiner for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria examination (Business & Finance paper) and an external examiner to the University of Jos and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. He has participated in several NUC (National Universities Commission), ICAN and CIBN accreditation teams for accounting, finance and banking programmes of universities and training institutes.

He is the Chairman of the editorial Board of the ‘Nigerian Journal of Securities Markets’, a publication of the SEC Nigeria as well as a Reviewer for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ‘Bullion’ publication.