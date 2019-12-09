The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema, has said the capital market can play a critical role in delivering sustainable socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria.

Onyema made this known during the award ceremony of the 19th NSE Essay Competition for Senior Secondary Schools in Lagos

Speaking at the event, Onyema emphasized the need for innovative solutions to leverage the capital market for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while adding that there is need to connect people with products and services that build human and physical capital, as well as bridge infrastructural gaps in Nigeria. The CEO expressed delight by the thousands of entries the Exchange received as entries jumped up over 100 per cent from last year and was impressed by the quality of progressive solutions articulated in the submissions.

Miss Adeniyi Adesewa of Grandmates Secondary School was announced as the 1st place winner of the NSE Essay Competition out of 40,966 applicants across Nigeria. also carting away a N500,000 scholarship fund for her university education, N500,000 worth of equity investment and a laptop.

Miss Temiloluwa Oladipo and Master Adeoye Okhaioisevai both of Oritamefa Baptist Model School emerged 2nd and 3rd place respectively. Each of them were presented with a scholarship for university education, equity investment and a laptop, along with desktop computers and a printer for the school.

In addition, the top 3 winners were given the prestigious honour of a Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange, while seven other finalists received laptops in recognition of their good performance. The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs Funke Omotosho, commended the NSE for the contribution of this initiative to the development of our great nation and encouraged participants in the competition to stay committed to developing their skills.