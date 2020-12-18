To stop smoking in music and movies and protect the youths from diseases and death, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has flagged off the campaign #SmokefreeNollywood.

The Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi in his welcome address said “Our engagement with the key entertainment stakeholders is because they are role models, influencers of our youths and relevant in ensuring Nigerian films are compliant with the WHO-FCTC and Nigeria’s National Tobacco Control Act and its regulations.

According to Oluwafemi, tobacco menace which the World Health Organisation (WHO) notes, kills as much as six million people annually, and is projected to kill as much as 8 million people by the year 2030 if nothing is done about it.

“Art is life, Tobacco is Death! The tobacco industry uses many seemingly harmless channels to addict the youth. The youths, generally impressionable, are enticed by what they see and are initiated into using tobacco products through advertising and subliminal promotion of smoking scenes in movies, music videos and product placement.