Capri-Sun, the number one kids’ drink worldwide has launched a new integrated marketing campaign to re-enforce its’ “clean recipe” superior proposition, affirming it as a healthy, naturally tasty, and satisfying option for Nigerian parents looking to buy quality juices for their children.

A clean recipe essentially means foods or beverages made with no artificial colours, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives.

The integrated marketing campaign which will be deployed on television, OOH, print, and digital platforms comes at a time of increasing scrutiny by parents who desire to ensure the product choices they make for their children are the ones that are really healthy. The campaign showcases Capri-Sun’s superior “Clean Recipe” as being of better value, thereby confirming to parents that their choice for the brand helps them strike the right balance between providing their children with a healthy, nourishing drink and helping them feel good about their decisions.

Capri-Sun range of products demonstrate the brand’s commitment to using quality ingredients in all its recipes, provide irresistibly delicious tasting fruit flavoured variants, and are available in pack sizes which consumers can afford. Capri-Sun therefore leads the pack of fruit drinks that are available in the Nigerian market.

Capri-Sun can be consumed by children any day, anytime, and anywhere, on its own or with meals. Capri-Sun helps children stay healthy and hydrated throughout the day. It is perfect for lunchboxes, picnics, after school activities, family days out, and on-the-go occasions.

According to Capri-Sun Marketing Manager, Mr. Amit Aneja, this new Capri-Sun campaign will deliver a strong message to communicate the brand’s core “healthy fruit drink” product attribute as it looks to establish a strong connection to the hearts and minds of Nigerian parents and their children.