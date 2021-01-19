From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The family of Capt Wells Idahosa Okunbo has described as malicious and wicked, rumours of the death of the business mogul and philanthropist.

Capt Okunbo, Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, had travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical checkup.

A statement signed by Dr Tinyan Okunbo, on behalf of the Okunbo family, said:

‘Our attention has been drawn to the malicious and malevolent rumour making the rounds that our son, brother, father, grandfather and benefactor has gone to be with the Lord.

‘We, hereby, rebuke this rumour that originated from the pit of hell, and hereby state unequivocally, that Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo is well, hale and hearty.

‘Our brother, son and father will surely live beyond the rumour and God will judge those who delight in peddling fatal wishes on the innocent.

‘We take solace in the fact that similar rumours in the past have been said of great men who had always proved the evil intentions of these wicked hearts wrong, and invariably lived beyond their expectations.

‘For instance, Nigerians have not forgotten Namadi Azikwe from whose case we now draw inspiration that our brother, son, grandfather and benefactor will live to the fullness of his age and beyond in the mighty name of our Lord Jesus Christ,

‘He is already testifying to the glory of God in his life and only God and God alone will take the glory in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen.’