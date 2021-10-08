From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The journey of Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, the man who conquered the air, sea and the land, to eternal rest, began at 1:26pm from the Air Force Base, along Airport road Benin, to his farm at Egbiken Community, in Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State.

His final journey to his resting abode was a carnival-like event as both the rich, poor, high and mighty in the state stood still to bid him their final farewell.

From all indications, Captain Idahosa Okunbo, became more popular in death.

His remains arrived his farm where he wished to be buried at 2: 56pm under watertight security.

Indigenes of Egbiken Community were already at the entrance of the farm gate with their masquerade, singing and dancing to welcome the man that has brought development to their community.

The body was conveyed on a carriage of horses before it was carried by the Undertakers into his farmyard.

He was finally laid to rest at about 3:46 pm with several shorts of Cannons amidst tears from the family members, friends and associates who he may have impacted positively.

‎

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .