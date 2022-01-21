For their outstanding contributions to their various fields, four youths – Nosa, son of Nigeria’s business mogul, the late Capt Hosa Okunbo; Omolola Oluwole David, managing director, Double Dove Consult; Mayowa Akinde, youth education advocate and Omar Hanif, vice president, Citigroup UK- have been recognised by Euroknowledge in its 2022 youth award for outstanding individuals.

The awards would be conferred during the EuroKnowledge Leadership Award Ceremony on January 27, which would be held virtual.

Euroknowledge, a leading media consulting firm with office in United Kingdom, stated this in a statement, yesterday.

Ana Maria Albuquerque, Euro Knowledge Director, Portugal, would moderate the session.

According to the citation, Nosa Okunbo volunteered at High Achievers Academy UK (a supplementary study centre) from the young age of 14.

He helped manage a youth basketball programme with over 50 participants.

These participants are children between the ages of eight and 18 and mainly from underprivileged families.

Nosa, who is also a youth education advocate, spent his term breaks volunteering at the centre and tutored children in reading comprehension, Mathematics and Sports (basketball).