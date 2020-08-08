For businessman and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo, he is a man of many parts. If you inquire about his person, to some, he was a flight Captain extraordinaire. To friends and associates, he is an industrialist of worth.

While to the less privileged, he is a selfless philanthropist. Yes! All these attributes define the persona of the Edo State-born billionaire. Unlike many of his wealthy peers who gad about the country’s social and business landscape but hardly extend hands of fellowship to the needy, Okunbo has built a reputation as a man built with a heart of gold. It would be safe to say Okunbo’s uncommon display of passion, benevolence and burning love for the under-privileged is unmatched especially by many wealthy Nigerians of his peers who cannot give without one form of expectation or preferably leaving their comfort zone and voluntarily spare their resources to support the fight to stem the tide of human trafficking, which is a threat to human dignity.

There is no doubt that Okunbo has become a reference point as it concerns individual contribution and impact on National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP’s drive to nip in the bud the danger of illegal migration and human trafficking which is fast becoming the contemporary slave trade. Last week, the NAPTIP singled out Okunbo for recognition as its Anti-Human Trafficking Hero on the occasion to commemorate the 2020 World Day Against Human Trafficking. The planned celebration of the epoch-making event was botched by the Coronavirus pandemic but a citation uploaded on the Agency’s website and its social media handles, commended Okunbo who NAPTIP claimed has remained a formidable individual partnering the agency and committing his personal resources into the fight against the illicit business of human trafficking and illegal migration. The philanthropist, according to NAPTIP, empowered victims of human trafficking and particularly supported the agency to mark the 2019 World Day Against Human Trafficking.

The Agency declared that its award to the businessman was another shining testimony of his contributions to humanity and for the overall well-being of a better society. No doubt, Okunbo loves giving back to humanity. For him, that is the simplest way to show appreciation to the creator who has blessed him immeasurably. His business interests cut across various sectors including maritime, real estate, hospitality, oil and gas, and consumables.