The Billionaire Philanthropist and key investor in Marine Security, Captain Hosa Okunbo was honored over the weekend by America Forbes.

America Forbes’ “Best of Africa” Award to honour outstanding leaders in Africa conferred on business mogul and Chairman of Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL), Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo (Capt. Hosa), has been presented to him by the Chair of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Mrs Olayinka Fayomi.

The presentation was done on Friday night at the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, Abuja, on a modest occasion attended by a handful of participants in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

While presenting the certificate of award to Capt. Hosa, Fayomi said that “the certificate of award is from Forbes America,” stressing, “I always like to distinguish Forbes Africa from Forbes America.”

According to her, “We are so pleased, on behalf of Forbes, to present to you, Captain (Dr) Idahosa Wells Okunbo, JP, this certificate.

“Indeed, you are more than deserving of this award and I am sure all of you have watched the event today.

“You heard the testimonies from former minister of industries; then the man from Dubai; indeed, all of them have heard of your name. I am very proud to associate with you. I am really happy about the success you have made. You are an illustrious son of Edo State.

“You have made not only your state proud, but you have also made your country proud. I am so happy that Mr President (Muhammadu Buhari) acknowledges this award. I am pleased. Congratulations.”

In his response, Capt. Hosa said he was indeed very delighted to have the award from Forbes, which he described as “a very revered institution.”

According to him, “I only accept awards that are truly awards (significant). Like I said during the interactions we had earlier, I would be dedicating this award to the less privileged in the society, to the needy and teeming jobless youths.”

He thanked the FNI chair, saying it was his pleasure and privilege to receive the award, pointing out that he was humbled by the recognition.