Sunday 8 August was a sad day for the people of Bini Kingdom as one of their finest, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, rose to join his creator. The stupendously wealthy businessman —fondly known as Captain Hosa—died on Sunday morning in a London hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was aged 63. Spotlight learnt that Okunbor, whose health had remarkably improved following treatments in London and German hospitals, was planning to return to Nigeria next week to attend the coronation of his son-in-law, Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri on the 21st of August —the Olu-designate is married to Okunbor’s daughter, Ivie. The billionaire businessman was said to have remained upbeat while looking forward to witnessing his beloved son-in-law crowned as the new Ogiame. And as part of the plans, he had ensured a speedy completion of his intimidating multi-billion naira mansion inside Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos. Okunbo’s eye-popping snow white architectural mansion is located off 2nd Avenue of the elitist Banana Island. The billionaire’s regal crib is in the same close with that of retired General T.Y Danjuma. He was to move into the edifice last year before his failing health slowed him down. When it deteriorated, he had to be flown overseas, and work stopped at the site. With the news of the selection of Prince Emiko as the new Olu and date of coronation ceremony was announced, it, sort of, energised him. To be part of the coronation, the businessman ensured contractors returned to his new Lagos family home, get it completed and decorated for his return. He was even said to have bought a new Rolls Royce for the new king. While all this was going on, suddenly, his health took a bad turn last week. Despite efforts by close family members who were with him in London to give him moral support, the business magnate eventually died, leaving behind some of these dreams unfulfilled as he might likely be buried in London.

The self-made billionaire, who is survived by 11 children, was one man that made men. He was a successful commercial pilot before venturing into the business world. He was the Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, an offshore assets protection company. He also served as Chairman and Director on numerous boards of blue chip companies in Nigeria, spanning multiple business sectors such as the agro-allied, petroleum, telecommunications, power, real estate and banking.