Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” has become the first movie to cross the $1 billion mark in worldwide ticket sales in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it is the seventh movie based on Marvel Comics’ intellectual property to hit that milestone.

According to Variety Magazine, the movie has grossed $358million in North America and $645million in overseas ticket sales.

Other movies by Marvel that had grossed over $1billion worldwide are: “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Black Panther.

Others are “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Iron Man 3.”

Also, 21 other films by Marvel had fetched him $18.5billion at the box office so far, according to Variety Magazine. (NAN)