Chinelo Obogo

Captain Musa Nuhu has formally taken over as the substantive Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The handover ceremony which took place on Monday, March 16, 2020, was superintended by the acting Director-General, Capt. Sidi Abdullahi and was held at the Conference Room, Aviation House, Ikeja.

He resumed as the 7th director-general of the authority following his appointment on October 23, 2019, and eventual confirmation by the Senate.

While handing over, Captain Abdullahi urged staff to support the new DG in his drive to take the authority to greater heights.

In his response, the DG thanked the Federal Government for the confidence reposed in him, promising to work with the staff in realising the organisation’s mandate.

Captain Musa solicited new ideas and suggestions from staff aimed at making things work seamlessly. He urged staff to brace up for challenges ahead arising from COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the management staff in attendance were Captain Sidi Abdullahi, Director of Operations and Training; Captain Dele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation; Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Consumer Protection; Ita Awak, Director of Air Worthiness Standards; Tayyib Odunowo, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards and Bilikisu Adamu Sani, Director of Finance and Accounts.

Also in attendance was immediate successor to the director-general as Nigeria’s representative on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, Ben Tukur.