By Ngozi Uwujare

In Imo State, three suspects have been nabbed by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the State Police Command for attacks launched on the Orlu Police Station and ten other police stations in the state. The suspects reportedly also burnt police patrol vehicles.

The suspects are Chibuzor Okemezie, 28, Uchenna Mgborogwu, 34 and Emeka Nwanya, 47. They are accused committing the crime alongside others who are allegedly members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The suspects had reportedly, on July 26, 2021, attacked Omuma Police station at Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State. During the incident, the DPO of Omuma station, CSP Fatman Dooiror and police Sergeant, Okoh Enah were allegedly killed and their bodies burnt by the suspects.

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussani Rabiu told Saturday Sun that on January 10, 2021, the Anti-Kidnapping Commander, Mr Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, a Superintendent of Police and his operatives launched an operation on the IPOB/Eastern Security Network camp at Obizi in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, where they exchanged fire with the ESN members.

After a search conducted in the forest, the operatives recovered an abandoned AK47 rifle loaded with 40 rounds of live ammunition, two Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Lexus 300 SUV, Biafran flags, and charms, among other items.

CP Rabiu explained that the police employed the use of technology to track down Uchenna Mgborogwu of Obinwanne Umuduruaku Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State from his hideout at Umuduru Amandugwa in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State. He was nabbed with one pump action gun and seven live cartridges, it was gathered.

He said the suspect was arrested with two other gang members who confessed to have attacked a police patrol squad in Isu, the Aboh Mbaise police station and Ahazu Mbaise police station. He said the gang burnt the police patrol vehicles, after which they killed and burnt the bodies of the the DPO of Omuma Police station, CSP Fatman Dooior and police sergeant, Okoh Enah. The bodies were thereafter abandoned at the station.

He said the same gang also attacked military personnel and burnt their patrol vehicles.

“They went to the house of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma and destroyed his property in Omuma in Oru west L.G.A of Imo State.

“The suspects confessed to be acting under the command of Commander Temple, Commander Ezekaudele, Commander Ebube Virus and stated that the leader of IPOB/Eastern Security Network is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the CP said.

Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa said after a search of the forest, “we recovered some of the shoes, clothes of victims whom they have kidnapped and from whose families they had collected millions of naira as ransom. We also recovered some and military uniforms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Mgborogwu later led the Anti-Kidnapping Squad operatives to arrest Chibuzor Okemezie, aka Elelianwatte, and Emeka Nwanya, described as two active members of the ESN. The three, it was learnt, helped in facilitating the arrest of ESN members. These include Chukwuemeka Godwin, 28, of Obiwanne Umuaka in Njaba L.G.A Imo State; Marvellous Eze, 21, also of Obiwanne Umuaka; Chukwuemeka Victor, 29, of Umulu Okabia in Orlu L.G.A, Chibueze Ndukwu, 27, of Akwa Akata in Orlu L.G.A, Charles Ogum, 22, of Amaifeke in Orlu L.G.A, Timothy Uzoahia, 42, of Ihioma in Orlu L.G.A, Chimezie Ugbapu, 41, of Okwu Uto Umuewuru, Njaba L.G.A, and Dike Godwin, 35, of Ummeze Ofekata Oroto in Mbaitoli L.G.A.

In a chat, one of the suspects, Uchenna Mgborogwu told Saturday Sun: “I was recruited into IPOB/Eastern Security Ntework on November 10, 2021 with Nnamdi Onwikwe a.k.a Ezekandele as our commander. We have a native doctor who prepares charms for us and gave us pump action, AK47 rifles, and 30 round of cartridges. We are into armed robbery and kidnapping. We have robbed several victims and snatched different cars along Isu junction. We have kidnapped over 20 victims and took them to our hideout and collected millions of naira from the relatives of the victims. Some of the victims, who refused to co-operate, we shot them. We operated very well in Owerri and snatched different cars in Owerri.

“We attacked different police patrol teams in Isu axis and burnt their vehicles. We burnt down Njaba Police Station, Aboh Mbaise Police Station, Awazu Mbaise Police Station. I was the one who led over 20 gang members to attack Omuma Police Station. We burnt down the station and killed the DPO of Omuma Division. We also killed the police sergeant and burnt his body. We took away their police AK47 rifles, pump actions and 35 round of ammunition.

“We went back to the forest. We kidnapped two Igwes and took them to the bush, and when they refused to cooperate, we killed them. We returned to our hideout, but the police operatives arrested me on January 19, 2022. I have confessed to them,” he said.

Emeka Nwanya, another suspect, also said: “I am from Amuri Awanze in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State. I’married to Ngozi Nwanya and we are blessed with three children. I joined IPOB/Eastern Security Network in July 2021. My commander is Nnamdi Onwikwe a.k.a . Ezekandele. I am the official driver, who drives them to any operation. In July, 2021, we attacked the police, burnt their operation patrol vehicle and killed 2 military personnel. I am part of that team that snatched a Lexus RX 330 at Amior in Okigwe L.G.A. of Imo State.

“I was also involved in burning down different police stations in Owerri. Isu Police Station and Omuma Police Station were burnt down and we killed and burnt the DPO and a sergeant. It was during the operation that we attacked the police patrol team of Omuma and killed the four policemen. We then drove the police patrol vehicle to the station. The policeman at the gate opened the gate for us, thinking we were their men. Immediately we entered the station, we killed the DPO and the sergeant, and we quickly burnt the police station. Some police men escaped and we took away the police AK47 rifles, pump actions and 50 rounds of ammunitions. Immediately we did the act, we moved to the house of Governor Hope Uzondima in Omuma and attacked it. We attacked the police security. They escaped and we damaged his property. It took us over three hours to carry out the operation.

“Our IPOB/Eastern Security Network Commander, Commander Nnamdi Onwikwe was so happy that he gave us some money which we shared. The following day, we went back to our armed robbery and kidnapping work. We have been involved in several armed robbery and kidnapping and collected millions of naira from the victims’ family as ransom. I was arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping operatives on January 22, 2022 and I took the police operatives to our hideout where they recovered the police AK47 rifles, pump actions and cartridges. We used the police AK47 rifle for our armed robbery and kidnapping. Immediately we finished our operation, we handed the police AK47 rifle to another set of kidnappers who are not our members. After they finished, they returned the ammunition and we collected our own share too,” he said.

Chibuzor Okemezie, another suspect, also spoke with Saturday Sun. Hear him: “My parents have seven children. I joined the IPOB/ESN in June 2021. We have been involved in various operations at Isugatta in Njaba. We snatched a red Toyota Sienna at Njaba, snatched a black Highlander and a Lexus 330 in Isu Local Government Area. We robbed at Umuaka in Njaba Local Government. We attacked Isu Police Station and stole police guns.

“One of our commanders, Temple collected the guns to protect the camp. Immediately he heard about the operation of Anti-Kidnapping operatives, he took away the arms and ammunitions from the forest camp in Obizi Ezinihitte. I was arrested on January 10, 2022 by the Anti-Kidnapping operatives in the bush.

Saturday Sun visited the razed Omuma Police Station at Omuma in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State where the DPO and another officer were killed and burnt.

One of the elders of the community, Mr. Obi Igwe told our reporter that July 26, 2021 was a black day in Omuma community.

His words: “The criminals stormed Omuma with over 20 gang members and burnt down the police patrol vehicle and killed the policeman. They drove the police patrol to the Omuma Police Station and killed the DPO and another officer, We have been in bondage for over a year that they have been terrorizing us. They killed some of our youth, burnt our houses and stolen our property.

“They killed policemen and military personnel and also burnt military patrol vehicles. We could not go out for six months in 2021. Omuma community was a war zone. It was through the intervention of Governor Hope Uzodimma that heavy security was brought back. There is police presence and peace has been restored in Omuma Community. We want to give kudos to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussani Rabiu who visited the community regularly to make sure peace came back to us. We are so happy that the police have arrested those who killed the DPO and other security operatives,” he said.

The reporter also visited Isu and Njaba communities in Isu Local Government Area and Njaba Local Government Area of the state respectively. Houses and police station have been burnt down, even as the criminals also took away police arms and ammunition.

One of the youth leaders, Moses Uchenna said besides razing houses and police stations, the criminals also attacked and killed some of the youths that challenged them.

He thanked Governor Uzodimma and the police authorities who he said deployed the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the IGP/IRT teams from Abuja. He also commended the military personnel deployed to the area.

“In most parts of 2021, we were living in fear. But since November 2021 till now, we don’t have any fear any more. Crime has reduced, and armed robbery and kidnapping cases have gone down. We thank God,” he added.

CP Rabiu added that the late DPO of Omuma Police Station was a gallant officer, peacemaker and a refined officer.

“He hailed from Benue State and has since been buried in August 2021. The Imo State Police Command will forever remember him for serving his father land and his service will not be in vain. We want to thank the IGP, Mr. Usman Baba Alkali for his tremendous effort to make sure that peace was restored in Imo State. Today, the three suspected killers of CSP Fatman Dooior and Sergeant Okoh Enah have been arrested. Also, the suspects and other gang members who burnt our various police stations in Imo State have been apprehended and they all confesed to their crime,” CP Rabiu said.

He said further: “I want to thank the Anti-Kidnapping operatives and their Commander, Supol Oladimeji Odeyiyewa for arresting the three suspects and other gang members that killed our officers. We want to thank the entire public for giving us information that enabled us to flush out the criminal in our society. The suspect will soon be charged to court.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police “Operation”, Mr Mamman Giwa said the command had to redeploy some police tactical team, Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Mopol 18 personnel, IGP/IRT personnel to smoke out the hoodlums that killed the police officers and perpetrate other crimes in the area.

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattan, also a Superintendent of Police told Saturday Sun: “The death of our police officer, CSP Fatman Dooior, the DPO of Omuma Police Station and his sergeant, Okoh Enah would not be in vain. Our police tactical team, Anti-Kidnapping Commander, Supol Oladimeji Odeyiyewa and his team challenged the IPOB/ESN and arrested the killer, three suspects and other gang members. We want to appreciate the public for giving us useful information. We also thank our sister security agencies for their brilliant performance. We want to assure the people of Imo that peace has been restored in the state. Our officers are everywhere to make sure that crime is reduced drastically.