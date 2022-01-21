From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A car was burnt and many people injured as supporters of factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yenagoa Local Government Area clashed in Yenagoa, yesterday.

The clash was between suspected supporters of a House of Assembly member representing Yenagoa constituency one, Oforji Oboku, and the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Pabara Newton Igwele.

Oboku from Epie clan in Yenagoa and Igwele from Atissa are rumoured to be eyeing the House of Representatives ticket for Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constituency.

Trouble started when suspected Igwele supporters embarked on a solidarity dance around Kpansia market. Oforji supporters infuriated by their audacity to sing praises of Igwele allegedly launched an attack them.

Many of the suspected Igwele supporters were injured while other innocent people that came to the market were caught in the ensuing skirmish.

An aide to Governor Douye Diri, Ada Morris, believed to be on the side of Igwele, had his car burnt opposite the Kpansia market. The arrival of a detachment of police restored order as those involved in the clash fled the scene.

Sources said the commissioner of police has summoned Oforji and Igwele for an emergency meeting over the clash.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the police was investigating the motive behind the clash.

Oforji and Igwele did not pick their calls as they were still in the meeting with the police commissioner. Calls placed to the PDP state Secretary, Gesiye Isowo, were also not picked.