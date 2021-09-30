Central African Republic manager, Raoul Savoy has confirmed that Neuchâtel Xamax attacker Louis Mafouta has been included on his roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

Born in Beaumont-sur-Oise, France 27 years ago, Mafouta opted to pledge his international future to Central African Republic and has scored six goals in 17 appearances for Les Fauves.

Mafouta is in red-hot form at the moment, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in his last eight matches for Neuchâtel Xamax.

“I offered him his first selection in 2017. Mafouta is truly someone I rely on. Moreover, I have just called him up for the two matches that my team will play against Nigeria, on October 7 and 10, in the World Cup qualifiers,” Savoy said to Swiss newspaper Le Matin.

Savoy was among the 3,075 spectators at the Stade de la Maladière a week ago and saw Mafouta score a brace in Neuchâtel Xamax’s 3-1 win over FC Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy.

The Swiss-born football tactician has compared Mafouta to free-scoring Switzerland international striker Haris Seferovic and Switzerland’s top scorer in history with 42 goals, Alex Frei.

