A 36- year-old car dealer, Banji Afolalu, was Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two Toyota Corolla cars valued N4 million.

The defendant, who resides at Obalende area of Lagos State, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on April 15, 2018 at Keffi Road, Obalende, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the complainant ,Mr Peter Oluwadare, gave the two unregistered Toyota Corolla cas valued at N4 million to the defendant to sell.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant allegedly sold the cars, but failed to remit the money into the complainant’s account.

“Since then, the defendant has been avoiding the complainant’s calls and all efforts to meet with him failed,” he said.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A Layinka , admitted the defendant to N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until March 23 for mention.(NAN)